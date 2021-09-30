Covid-19: Furlough scheme ends, and the grade inflation wind-back

It was introduced during the first lockdown, it helped pay millions of wages after coronavirus restrictions meant large parts of the economy closed but now, after 18 months, the UK's furlough scheme is ending. Furlough - or the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as it's officially known - was brought in by the government and has been praised for protecting millions of jobs. But some firms say they still need support because business hasn't returned to normal. The government says there's support in its Plan for Jobs.