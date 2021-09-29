Covid: Businesses say public not ready for vaccine passports and Northern Ireland's clown shortage

With the Scottish government already having delayed enforcement of its Covid vaccine passport scheme for nightclubs and large events, the hospitality industry has claimed the public is not ready. UK Hospitality told the BBC that there should have been a public information campaign so that customers would know they had to bring proof of having had two doses of a vaccine. "It has very much been left to businesses to manage this," said Leon Thompson from the trade body. Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the scheme - which begins on Monday, with enforcement following from 18 October - had been widely publicised in the media.