Covid-19: Vitamin A trial and call for pandemic inquiry now

For all you James Bond fans out there, you'll be pleased - and excited - to know he's back. There's been an 18-month delay because of the pandemic but the world premiere of No Time To Die has finally taken place in London. It's Daniel Craig's final outing as secret agent 007 and he says the role is "incredibly important to cinema and to history". The film opens in UK cinemas on Thursday and its performance at the box office is being closely monitored in light of the pandemic.