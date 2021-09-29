Covid-19: Vitamin A trial and call for pandemic inquiry now
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Vitamin A trialled as treatment for loss of smell
The loss or changes to your sense of smell has long been listed as a symptom of coronavirus. For most people it returns naturally within a few weeks but for others it doesn't. To find a way to tackle this researchers are going test whether Vitamin A nasal drops can be used as treatment. They will check whether the vitamin will repair injured "smell nerves" during a 12-week trial in which volunteers will sniff powerful odours such as rotten eggs and roses.
2. 'We didn't want the prime minister's condolences'
Campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice is calling for the government's inquiry into the pandemic to start now. The campaigners - including Hannah Brady whose dad and grandmother died after contracting the virus in 2020 - met Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday after he promised to see them a year ago. She says they made it clear they didn't want his condolences. He's promised to appoint a chairperson for the official Covid inquiry before Christmas, and involve them in the decision. The inquiry is due to start in spring 2022.
3. Covid not the only virus with long-term symptoms - study
It's not just Covid that can leave sufferers with long-term symptoms, according to a study. People who have fallen ill with flu can suffer long-term symptoms in a similar way to long Covid. Find out more here.
4. Lockdown cycling surge sees bike thefts rise
With a big in demand for bikes after a surge in people cycling during lockdown, a rise in thefts has followed in Scotland. According to new figures, the number of bikes stolen jumped by nearly 20% - with evidence organised criminal gangs are targeting pedal and e-bikes. Food delivery rider Antonio Tabares had his e-bike stolen after using it just once. "This bike was not only my means of making income but also my transport," he says. Police say they're tackling the problem.
5. His name's Bond, James Bond
For all you James Bond fans out there, you'll be pleased - and excited - to know he's back. There's been an 18-month delay because of the pandemic but the world premiere of No Time To Die has finally taken place in London. It's Daniel Craig's final outing as secret agent 007 and he says the role is "incredibly important to cinema and to history". The film opens in UK cinemas on Thursday and its performance at the box office is being closely monitored in light of the pandemic.
