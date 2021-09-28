Covid: Vaccine passport enforcement delayed in Scotland and PM meets bereaved families
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Vaccine passport enforcement delay
Scotland's new vaccine passport system will not be enforced until more than two weeks after it is introduced. From 05:00 on Friday, people going to nightclubs and many other large events will need proof they have had two doses of vaccine. But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says there will now be a "grace period" until 18 October. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland health minister Robin Swann says a delay by the executive in agreeing a Covid vaccine certification policy has "significantly limited" the options for easing restrictions.
2. Bereaved families meet PM
Boris Johnson has promised to appoint someone before Christmas to chair the official Covid inquiry, after meeting a campaign group. Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice says the prime minister also pledged to involve them in the decision, during a meeting with them in Downing Street. The group has been campaigning for a public inquiry into the pandemic to begin immediately. It is due to begin in spring 2022. The families say they are pleased Mr Johnson had met them - but they are "still disappointed by the lack of urgency" over an inquiry start date.
3. Faking test to be offence in Wales
It will be a criminal offence to fake a lateral flow test for a mandatory Covid pass under Welsh government plans. The Welsh government says the Senedd will vote on the law for nightclubs and large events on 5 October. Labour ministers are likely to need support from Plaid Cymru to pass the regulations. But the party has not decided whether to support them, asking for more detail.
4. Scotland 'nudging towards' herd immunity
Scotland is "nudging towards" herd immunity despite still having high levels of Covid in the population, a public health expert says. Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, told the BBC that all groups need to be jabbed for population-wide protection. But she says the numbers vaccinated or already infected with the virus suggest "we are nudging towards it".
5. Factory employs workers who lost jobs in pandemic
A new factory making a million medical-grade face masks a day says its workforce includes those who lost their former jobs in the coronavirus pandemic. Ultrafilter has spent £3.6m on the site in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, which supplies the NHS. There are 67 workers, with plans to soon raise the figure to 90. The chairman says it is "extremely rewarding" that the venture employed those disadvantaged by the crisis.
