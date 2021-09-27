Covid-19: NHS waiting lists and Australia's PM on COP26 and quarantine
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Long NHS waits force people to go private
With millions of people across the UK currently on NHS waiting lists, there's growing concern many are feeling forced to use private healthcare. Twelve-year-old Hayden Kildea from Northern Ireland was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, a condition where the spine twists and curves to the side. He's been told he'll have to wait more than two years for an operation because of the backlog caused by the pandemic, so his family are fundraising for treatment abroad. His local health board say patient demand continues "to exceed capacity". His case isn't unusual. Read more here.
2. Australia's PM may miss COP26 over quarantine
Australia's prime minister says he's "spent a lot of time in quarantine" due to coronavirus restrictions and has signalled he may not attend the UN's COP26 climate conference in November. He told reporters the summit - being held in Scotland - is "another trip overseas". But his comments come as his government faces continued criticism of its poor climate record.
3. Vaccine letters sent to children in Scotland
Blue NHS envelopes with invitations to receive a Covid vaccine are being sent out to 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland. The letters are the next step in offering the Pfizer jab to that age group. The decision on whether a child should accept or refuse the vaccine should be made "jointly" with parents or carers, says Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
4. High street voucher scheme opens
A £145m scheme designed to boost businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland has opened. Online applications can now be made for £100 high street vouchers to spend in places like clothing retailers and hospitality venues before the end of November. Read more here.
5. Covid case hits Strictly
Next weekend's Strictly Come Dancing will be missing singer, songwriter and author Tom Fletcher and dance partner Amy Dowden after they tested positive for Covid-19. Their positive test came a day after the first live show of this series - but they will return the following week, all being well, the BBC says.
And there's more...
The latest figures show more than 32,000 Covid cases were reported in the UK, but how does this compare with the rest of the world?
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
