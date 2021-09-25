Covid-19: Visas planned to tackle driver shortage, and soldiers to staff ambulances
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Foreign visas planned to ease lorry driver shortage
Plans for a temporary scheme to make it easier for foreign lorry drivers to work in the UK are being developed. The UK is short of about 100,000 HGV drivers - with existing shortages made worse by the pandemic and Brexit. The driver shortage has caused disruption to fuel deliveries, with some petrol stations closed and queues forming. Final details are expected this weekend but newspaper reports suggest up to 5,000 temporary visas could be issued to HGV drivers. Any changes to immigration rules would be temporary. So, how serious is the HGV driver shortage?
2. Soldiers arrive in Scotland to drive ambulances
Soldiers will start driving ambulances in some Scottish areas this weekend to help ease pressure on the NHS. Some 114 Ministry of Defence personnel will be carrying out non-emergency driving work from Sunday for an estimated two months. A further 111 personnel will help run mobile Covid testing units. There have been reports of patients facing long waits for help to arrive. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said he expected the additional resources, along with other measures, would produce a "significant improvement" in waiting times.
3. Want some autumn sun? Your travel guide to the Med
From 4 October green and amber countries on England's traffic light system for foreign travel will be merged into one. Fully vaccinated travellers will also be able to have fewer Covid tests. However, destinations still have their own rules. Here are some of the most popular places for UK holidaymakers and some of the key guidelines in place. Read more about the new rules for holidays in Europe and the US.
4. Chris Whitty awarded honorary doctorate
Graduating students at the University of Plymouth were joined by England's chief medical officer on Thursday as he was awarded an honorary doctorate. Prof Chris Whitty was given the award in recognition of his support for the university's medical research community. He said it was an "honour" to receive the degree.
5. Can sustainable fashion turn the red carpet green?
The pandemic has intensified limits on resources and forced companies to rethink their long-term strategy when it comes to fast fashion, says Dr Bernice Pan, CEO of the sustainable fashion label Deploy. "It can't just be about quantity and speed any more. And certainly just pumping out quantity isn't going to help companies grow," she says. So, how is the fashion landscape changing and what more needs to be done to combat waste?
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wondering about the flu vaccine, as the NHS braces for a difficult winter? Find out who's entitled to a free jab.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- WHAT WE LEARNED FROM THE OFFICE: Secrets, facts and behind-the-scenes gossip about the beloved British comedy
- WHAT TO TAKE TO UNI: The must-haves and easily forgotten essentials for starting university