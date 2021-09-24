Covid-19: Ministers meet over petrol supplies and hotspot schools bring back masks

Last week we heard about the government's plans for tackling Covid during autumn and winter in England - amid warnings that too much pressure on the NHS could lead to tighter restrictions. Now, a critical care consultant working within England's biggest NHS trust - the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Trust- has said staff at his hospital are already "hanging on by a thread" as the winter approaches. Dr Dhruv Parekh said medics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital were having to make difficult daily decisions on what they could and could not do due to the increased workload from Covid and non-Covid patients.