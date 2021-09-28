Covid-19: Young people back jab in survey and bereaved want memorial
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Half of young people willing to get jab - study
Half of children and young people aged nine to 18 are willing or eager to be vaccinated against Covid, a survey of 27,000 students at 180 schools in England suggests. More than a third were undecided and just over one in 10 would decline, according to the research, which was carried out before the UK recommended all children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab.
2. Homeworking helps careers, say majority of women
Another survey indicates more than half of women think working from home will help them progress at work, as childcare and caring duties become less of a hindrance to working full-time. Research for the BBC suggests 65% of managers feel working from home helps advance women's careers, although a quarter of the women polled by YouGov said homeworking was unlikely to advance their careers.
3. Distancing to end in Northern Ireland's shops and theatres
Ministers have agreed to end the 1m (3ft) social distancing requirement in shops, theatres and a number of other indoor settings in Northern Ireland. Instead, some sectors will be advised to put in place mitigations such as proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test. Ministers have not halted distancing in the hospitality sector, which will be discussed on 7 October.
4. The memories set in stone for pandemic bereaved
Bereaved families who gathered at Stormont to display a collection of painted stones in memory of loved-ones lost to Covid are campaigning for a permanent memorial in Northern Ireland. "We want somewhere that we can go to remember our loved ones and reflect on the people they were," says Brenda Doherty, whose mother, Ruth Burke, died in March.
5. What it's like to be a nine-year-old in a vaccine trial
In Charlottesville, Virginia, fraternal twins Evan and Lizzy are enrolled in Pfizer's vaccine trial for children between ages five and 11. They're not keen on needles but, as they travel for their second appointment, it seems they're excited at the prospect of being fully vaccinated.
Still on furlough and wondering what happens when the scheme ends this week? Here's what we know.
