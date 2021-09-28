Covid-19: Young people back jab in survey and bereaved want memorial

Half of children and young people aged nine to 18 are willing or eager to be vaccinated against Covid, a survey of 27,000 students at 180 schools in England suggests. More than a third were undecided and just over one in 10 would decline, according to the research, which was carried out before the UK recommended all children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid jab.