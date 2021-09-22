Covid-19: US to donate 500 million more jabs and Covid passport legal challenge in Scotland

US President Joe Biden has promised to donate an extra 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to developing countries from next year. It brings the total commitment from the US to more than a billion jabs. Experts say about 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population, however. And a World Health Organization target for 40% of the population in every country to be vaccinated by the end of the year is unlikely to be met. Only two per cent of people in low income countries have had a first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to data from the University of Oxford.