Covid-19: Lorry driver shortage and cancer backlog warning
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Petrol station closures spark lorry driver row
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insists the pandemic is the "principal cause" of the UK's lorry driver shortage, which has left some petrol stations closed as pumps have run dry. He's been facing calls from supermarkets and the Road Haulage Association to relax visa restrictions for foreign workers to ease the driver shortage. The industry body says 40,000 driver training tests were cancelled during the pandemic, while another 20,000 European drivers left the UK because of Brexit.
2. Cancer backlog could take a decade to clear
The cancer treatment backlog in England caused by the pandemic could take more than a decade to clear, with 19,500 people having gone undiagnosed because of missed referrals, estimates the Institute for Public Policy Research. The think tank says if hospitals could complete 15% more treatments over pre-pandemic levels, backlogs could be cleared by next year, but it says this would require more cash for new equipment and more staff.
3. Africa's hesitancy fears over UK vaccine rules
The UK's policy of not recognising Covid-19 vaccine certificates from Africa could increase vaccine hesitancy, the head of Africa's health agency is warning. Dr John Nkegasong says the UK's stance of sending vaccines to Africa but not recognising their administration is confusing. The British High Commission in Kenya says it's working with the government there on a system to recognise each other's vaccine certificates.
4. Students urged to get jab in freshers' week
Students attending universities in Wales during freshers' week are being urged to get a Covid-19 jab, with pop-up vaccination centres available on campuses across the country. We hear how students are planning to stay safe, while making the most of uni life.
5. 'We redelivered a baby's postcard - 75 years on'
Heartwarming stories continue to emerge from the difficult days of lockdown. Stu Prince was recovering from chemotherapy when the pandemic took hold. And it gave him time for a new mission - reuniting old postcards he'd found at online auctions with their owners. Here's how one found its way to a "loving grand-daughter", 75 years after it was first sent.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wondering about the flu vaccine, as the NHS braces for a difficult winter? Find out who's entitled to a free jab.
