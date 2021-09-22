Covid: Pret starts hiring again and 'rock bottom' morale

In March, India's federal government promised 5m rupees (£50,000) to the family of every health worker who died fighting Covid. But many families are still waiting for compensation. This includes the family of Shanti Devi, a government community health worker who died in May. Her daughter Malti Gangwar said that in the days following her death, the family received several calls from the health department offering condolences. Her late mother's colleagues even urged her to apply for the same job. "There was talk about insurance money and they all seemed very co-operative. They asked me to fill in a form to apply for the job, which I did," she says. She is still waiting. Read more on this story.