Covid-19: Fewer masks on public transport and PM dismisses tough winter fears
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Big drop in mask-wearing on public transport
Just 20% of rail passengers are still wearing a mask at train stations now it is no longer compulsory, Network Rail says. Before restrictions lifted on 19 July, that figure was 80%. Passengers still have to wear masks to get on board buses and Tubes in London - it is meant to be a condition of carriage, such as paying for a ticket. But some unions representing transport workers say there has been a reduction in mask-wearing on Transport for London services too. Mike Lynch, of the RMT union, warned that "as more people see others failing to comply, the situation will escalate quickly over the autumn".
2. PM dismisses fears of tough winter
Boris Johnson has said people should not worry about putting food on the table this winter, amid surging energy prices and a cut to universal credit. Energy and food bills are rising due to a spike in global gas prices and many families face a £20-a-week benefit cut. The prime minister has rejected calls from Labour MPs - and some members of his own party - to scrap the cut to the universal credit top-up, which had been introduced to help people through the pandemic. Instead, Mr Johnson said: "We think the best thing we can do is help people into high-skilled, high wage jobs, that is what is happening." He added that the surge in energy prices was a "short-term" problem caused by "the global economy coming back to life" after the coronavirus pandemic.
3. 'Use common sense on vaccine passports'
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged venues to use "common sense" when checking vaccine passports, as she set out details of where and when they will be required. Major events and venues such as nightclubs will be expected to ensure that everyone present has had two doses of vaccine from the start of October. But spot-checks will be allowed at larger events, with organisers expected to do a "reasonable number" of checks. The scheme will help reduce transmission of the virus and could encourage vaccine uptake, the first minister said. But some business leaders are concerned the scheme "goes well beyond what was initially proposed" and could impact on hotels, pubs and other hospitality venues.
4. New staff 'to gain right to work from home'
The government is proposing to give all employees the right to request flexible working when they start working for a new employer, the BBC understands. At the moment, workers have to wait until they have been in their role for six months. A consultation is to be launched on the proposals this week. Jane Hutton, chief executive of the job search website Evenbreak, said: "Before the pandemic there was a huge resistance for people working from home but the reality is they are just as productive, if not more so - it's just a pity it took a global pandemic for employers to trust their employees."
5. Men caught sneaking KFC into lockdown-hit city
Police in New Zealand have charged two men with breaching the country's tough Covid-19 rules - after they were caught trying to enter Auckland with a car boot full of KFC food and tens of thousands of dollars. Under Auckland's strict Level 4 lockdown, all restaurants, including take-away services, remain closed. Police said the men, two alleged gang associates aged 23 and 30, had travelled from Hamilton, about 75 miles south of Auckland. It is unclear whether the men intended to sell the chicken or if they hoped to use it as a distraction if they were to be pulled over.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
