Covid-19: Fewer masks on public transport and PM dismisses tough winter fears

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged venues to use "common sense" when checking vaccine passports, as she set out details of where and when they will be required. Major events and venues such as nightclubs will be expected to ensure that everyone present has had two doses of vaccine from the start of October. But spot-checks will be allowed at larger events, with organisers expected to do a "reasonable number" of checks. The scheme will help reduce transmission of the virus and could encourage vaccine uptake, the first minister said. But some business leaders are concerned the scheme "goes well beyond what was initially proposed" and could impact on hotels, pubs and other hospitality venues.