Covid-19: Child mental health care delays and intensive care staff 'burnt out'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. 'Agonising' waits for child mental health care
Children struggling with their mental health since the pandemic hit have been facing "agonisingly" long waits for treatment, with data from half of England's specialist services showing one in five youngsters waiting longer than 12 weeks. Some under-18s are turning up at A&E for help and one doctor tells us hospitals have no option but to admit them to wards, even though no specialist support is available.
2. Intensive care staff 'burnt out' as pressure mounts
A leading consultant says the pressure on intensive care staff in his area is as high as it has been since the pandemic began. Dr Michael Martin, of Hywel Dda University Health Board, in west Wales, says at least 11 of 22 critical care beds in its hospitals are occupied by Covid patients and that admission of people with other conditions is making the situation worse. In Scotland, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine says thousands of extra acute care beds are needed to help relieve the "unrelenting pressure".
3. Welsh ambulance service asks for military help
The Welsh Ambulance Service says it's again seeking support from the military, as it faces increasing pressure from Covid cases. The service's chief executive says the request - which follows similar moves in Scotland and parts of England - will give them a "head-start" ahead of a predicted "tough winter".
4. Deputy first minister on how Covid 'frightened' her
Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says she contemplated going to hospital after being "absolutely floored" by coronavirus. The Sinn Féin vice-president, who returned to Stormont on Monday after announcing she had contracted the virus on 31 August, tells us she's "so grateful" for her vaccination.
5. India to resume Covid vaccine exports
In April, India - the world's largest vaccine producer - halted exports of coronavirus jabs, as distressing footage of desperate Indians trying to source oxygen for sick loved ones was beamed around the world. Five months on, the Delhi government says it will soon be ready to export again. India's manufacturers "are expected to produce more than 300 million doses" in October for the domestic vaccination drive and surplus supplies will be sent abroad, it says
