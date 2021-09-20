Probe launched into Afghan interpreter data breach
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ordered an investigation into a data breach involving the email addresses of dozens of Afghan interpreters who worked for British forces.
More than 250 people seeking relocation to the UK - many of whom are in hiding - were mistakenly copied into an email from the Ministry of Defence asking for an update on their situation.
Some of the email addresses had photos attached.
The MoD has apologised in a statement.
"We are aware of a data breach of information from the Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy team," a spokeswoman said.
"We apologise to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again."
She added that the MoD "takes its information and data handling responsibilities very seriously".
Mr Wallace called it an "unacceptable breach".