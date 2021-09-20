Princess Beatrice gives birth to a girl
- Published
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby girl, who was born on Saturday.
The Queen's granddaughter gave birth to her first child, weighing 6lb 2oz, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Buckingham Palace said the princess and her daughter are "doing well" and the baby's grandparents and great-grandparents are "delighted".
The baby girl will be 11th in line to the throne. and is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild.