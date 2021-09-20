Covid: Jabs for children begin and loans considered for energy firms

The Covid vaccine rollout for children aged between 12 and 15 in England and Scotland is beginning today, along with the UK's programme of booster jabs. Children will be vaccinated mainly within schools, although the jabs will also be available at drop-in centres. The rollout is also beginning in Wales this week, while in Northern Ireland jabs are likely to be offered from October. Meanwhile, millions of over-50s and vulnerable people across the UK will also be contacted from today to arrange their booster shots.