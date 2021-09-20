Covid: Jabs for children in Scotland begin and loans considered for energy firms
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Jabs for children begin in Scotland
The Covid vaccine rollout for children aged between 12 and 15 has begun in Scotland along with a programme of booster jabs. Children will initially be vaccinated at drop-in centres but they will eventually be offered in schools. Meanwhile adults over 50 and those in vulnerable groups will start to be offered a booster shot.
2. Emergency loans considered amid gas price surge
Emergency state-backed loans for energy companies are being considered by the government as wholesale gas prices have risen by 250% since January. Firms are battling to stay afloat as price promises they made to customers are now undeliverable, while taking on those deals is unattractive to surviving companies. Prime Minster Boris Johnson says the supply problems stem from economies around the world waking up after coronavirus lockdowns. The loans would encourage energy companies to take on customers.
3. Why is Biden still banning Britons from US?
The US imposed a travel ban last March due to the pandemic and the country's tourism industry was hoping it would be lifted after President Joe Biden visited the G7 international summit in Cornwall in June. You can't fly to the US from the UK or European Union unless you have a National Interest Exemption. So that means you can't visit sick relatives, see family members, or go on holiday. But what's the reason behind keeping the travel ban in place? North America editor Jon Sopel has taken a look.
4. Can apps manage chronic health conditions?
Ewa-Lena Rasmusson struggled with knee pain but she's no longer stumbling slowly out of bed after an app used during the pandemic created exercise plans designed to help tackle joint pain. "I can really feel the difference," says the 55-year-old from Stockholm who has been using Joint Academy, which sends a "nudge" to do a workout. It can also adapt training depending on her feedback and allows her to message a real-life physiotherapist. Find out more here.
5. Street dreams
They're homeless, hungry but hopeful they will make their names as dancers. Meet the Street Family Dance Crew from Nairobi who have spent years finding ways to survive. They've struggled with street life and the pandemic but the crew has been invited to create a dance video for famous Kenyan rapper Collo. Find out more about their quest for fame and fortune.
And there's more...
With almost 30,000 new Covid infections reported on Sunday, why do daily cases remain high when the majority of UK adults have had both jabs? We've taken a look.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
