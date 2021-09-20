Covid: Jabs for children in Scotland begin and loans considered for energy firms

The US imposed a travel ban last March due to the pandemic and the country's tourism industry was hoping it would be lifted after President Joe Biden visited the G7 international summit in Cornwall in June. You can't fly to the US from the UK or European Union unless you have a National Interest Exemption. So that means you can't visit sick relatives, see family members, or go on holiday. But what's the reason behind keeping the travel ban in place? North America editor Jon Sopel has taken a look.