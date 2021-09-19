Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis dies
John Challis, best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, has died aged 79.
His family said he died "peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer".
They said he "leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come".
His character - unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Terrance Aubrey Boyce - was a firm favourite with comedy fans.
He starred in the show throughout its time on air from 1981 to 2003 alongside Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, and his character was so popular with viewers that Challis also portrayed him for four series of spin-off show The Green Green Grass, alongside on-screen wife Marlene.
Sue Holderness, who played Marlene, paid tribute to Challis as her "beloved friend".
"Marlene without Boycie - it's unthinkable," she said. "John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. RIP darling John. I will miss you every day."
Challis played Boycie from the first series of the show right the way through to the final Christmas special in 2003.
The character was initially due to appear in just one scene, but he proved popular and the part grew in prominence as the series progressed.
Challis happily played Boycie on screen for decades - and even adopted the persona in appearances in other entertainment shows, fan conventions and even in a video message this year advocating the wearing of face-coverings in public places to help fight Covid.
But he also showed his range as a Shakespearean actor when he performed in open-air performances of Richard III and a Midsummer's Night Dream that were staged in Regents Park in London in 1995, right at the height of the popularity of Only Fools and Horses.
More recently he played Monty Staines in ITV show Benidorm.
Actress Crissy Rock, who appeared alongside Challis in the show, said she was heartbroken.
She tweeted: "John you were a true gentleman and always so loving and supportive towards me. I am thinking of your family and close friends at this hard time. Rest well. Crissy xx"
Earlier this month, Challis cancelled a speaking tour due to ill-health.
He was due to appear in 30 scheduled dates, billed as an "intimate evening with John Challis", but had to cancel the tour after one date.
The actor was born in Bristol in 1942 but moved to south-east London with his parents when he was one.