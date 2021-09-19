Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband talks to Truss about detained wife
By Malu Cursino
BBC News
- Published
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has said he is already discussing his wife's case with new foreign secretary Liz Truss.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 43-year-old mother-of-one from London, has been detained in Iran since 2016.
She is currently serving the second of two prison sentences, this one on house arrest after being convicted of propaganda against the Iranian regime.
Mr Ratcliffe said stopping her coming home amounted to "hostage-taking".
Speaking to BBC One's Andrew Marr Show about his continuing campaign to secure the freedom of his wife and allow her home to see her young daughter, Mr Ratcliffe said that he is due to speak to the new foreign secretary by telephone later.
He hopes that the new foreign secretary, who was only appointed in her new role on Wednesday, will be able to talk to her Iranian counterpart during the UN's General Assembly in New York this week.
He has said that he wants to see "firm" and "clear steps" taken against Iran because of the detention of his wife and other British nationals.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has dual British and Iranian citizenship, was first jailed in Tehran in 2016 on spying charges, which she has always denied.
Mr Ratcliffe said that in his talks with Ms Truss he will pass on the names of 10 people he accuses of being involved with "hostage-taking" in Iran.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family have reportedly been told by Iranian authorities that she is being detained because of the UK's failure to pay an outstanding £400m debt to Iran, rather than the criminal charge.
Mr Ratcliffe said: "One of the key problems I feel these past years is there's been no cost for the Iranian side to carry on holding Nazanin, to carry on holding others, and so we've seen that now there are more British citizens in prison than there were when Nazanin was first taken."
The chief executive of Amnesty International UK, Sacha Deshmukh, said: "The plight of Nanzanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and other UK nationals held in Iran has extended across the last four foreign secretaries. It's long past time that the UK finally brought this deeply distressing episode to an end".
However, Mr Ratcliffe said that it is "a positive sign" to be speaking with the foreign secretary "two days into the job".
Boris Johnson was the foreign secretary when Nazanin was initially detained by Iran. He later had to apologise for remarks that the family believed made the situation worse.
In May, Ms Truss's predecessor Dominic Raab said that Iran's treatment of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounted to "torture" and that its government was now using her her in "a cat-and-mouse game" for diplomatic leverage,
He said there was an "obligation on Iran to release her immediately and without condition".
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe is under house arrest and no longer in prison. She is staying with her mother in Iran and hasn't seen her daughter, Gabriella, in two years. She speaks to her daughter regularly but Mr Ratcliffe is aware the there is a "consequence" to mother and daughter spending a long time apart.
But he said it is not "like when in prison", the family is now able to speak to each other "most days".
Uncertainty about the court ruling has led to "real up and downs" and the situation has been "really hard", Mr Ratcliffe told the BBC.