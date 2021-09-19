Gas price rise: 'UK not seeing risks to supplies right now'
A spike in wholesale gas prices will not result in goods shortages or price hikes for customers in the UK, a climate change minister has said.
COP26 president Alok Sharma said: "We do not see risks of supplies right now and prices are being protected."
He said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng was continuing talks with energy suppliers over the weekend.
High global demand, maintenance issues at some gas sites and lower solar and wind output are blamed for the rise.
Mr Sharma told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that people should not be concerned about the risks of gas supply."Of course, when it comes to prices there will be concern as well," he said.
"We have the energy price cap, we have the warm homes discount, to protect people at this particular time."
Industry group Oil & Gas UK said wholesale prices for gas are up 250% since January - with a 70% rise since August.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) reported that in 2020, 60% of the UK's natural gas supply was imported.
Mr Sharma said: "A significant part of our gas supply comes domestically. The imported gas primarily comes from countries like Norway so we are securing that."