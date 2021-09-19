Covid-19: NI scraps amber list and should online parents' evenings stay?

Northern Ireland is to simplify the travel traffic light system by scrapping the amber list. Countries will be listed as either red, or non-red. From 4 October, travellers from non-red list countries will have eligibility to enter Northern Ireland determined by their vaccination status. Changes to pre-travel and post-arrival testing have also been announced by the UK government for England, but are not yet being introduced in Northern Ireland. You can read more about the new travel rules around the UK here.