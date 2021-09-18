Covid-19: Holiday surge expected and calculator that spots most at risk
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Surge in holiday bookings expected
Holiday bookings are expected to surge following the announcement on Friday that England's travel rules are to be eased. Travel agents said they had seen an uptick in bookings after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the amber list was being scrapped and testing rules were being relaxed. Thomas Cook said it expected this weekend to be the busiest of the year so far.
2. Most vulnerable people to be given new Covid drug
The UK's most vulnerable hospital patients, who are unable to build up an antibody response to Covid, are to be offered new drug Ronapreve from Monday. The treatment, approved just last month, uses a pair of laboratory-made antibodies to attack the virus. It was used as part of the suite of experimental medicines given to US President Donald Trump last year when he contracted the virus.
3. Calculator spots those most at risk from Covid
A risk calculator has been developed to identify those who are at highest risk of severe illness from Covid, despite having had one or two vaccine doses. The UK researchers behind the device say it could be used to help spot fully vaccinated people who may benefit from boosters or early treatment - including newer therapies such as monoclonal antibodies. Those who are likely to be more vulnerable include older people, people with Down's Syndrome, and those with weakened immune systems.
4. Welsh hospitals stretched as admissions rise
Welsh hospitals are becoming "terribly stretched" as Covid admissions rise, an intensive care doctor has warned. Richard Pugh, an intensive care consultant in north Wales and chairman of the Welsh Intensive Care Society, said staff were being forced to move patients between hospitals. He blamed an unprecedented workload of non-Covid patients and increasing coronavirus cases. There are not enough critical care beds, he added.
5. Flu jab programme widened in Northern Ireland
The flu vaccination programme is being widened in Northern Ireland ahead of a winter in which the virus will circulate with Covid-19. Schoolchildren in years eight to 12 and people aged over 50 are among the groups that will be eligible for the jab this winter. The vaccination programme is set to officially begin next month. However, it is expected GPs will begin to administer the vaccine as soon as they receive their initial orders.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Confused about the Covid travel rules? Here's our explainer.
