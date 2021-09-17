Covid-19: Travel rules overhaul sees amber list scrapped
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.
1. International travel rules simplified
International travel rules for England are to be simplified, scrapping the green and amber list in favour of a single red list from 4 October. Under new testing guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to take a pre-departure test before leaving any country not on the red list. And, later in October, returning travellers will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the aim was to give overseas travel "a greater level of certainty". The new travel rules would remain in place "at least until the new year", he said. While travel is a devolved matter, the Scottish, Welsh, and Northern Irish governments have often followed the UK government's rules during the pandemic. Wales said it would "carefully consider" the proposed changes.
2. Vaccine passports introduced in Wales for nightclubs and large-scale events
People will need a vaccine passport to enter nightclubs and attend large events in Wales from next month, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced. From 11 October, the NHS Covid Pass - proving someone has been fully vaccinated or had a negative Covid test - will be required by all over-18s to enter nightclubs, indoor non-seated events for more than 500 people, outdoor non-seated events for more than 4,000 people - and any setting or event with more than 10,000 in attendance. Mr Drakeford said cases in Wales had risen "to very high levels" over the summer. He said taking "small but meaningful action" now to control the spread of the virus would reduce the need for tougher measures later.
3. Shop sales continue to fall as more dine out
Retail sales in the UK fell for the fourth month in a row in August but people spent more time eating and drinking in bars and restaurants, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed, as people "rediscovered our passion for a big night out". Food store sales fell by 1.2%, but the ONS claims the fall was linked to the lifting of restrictions on hospitality, leading to more people eating out. Meanwhile, analysts say labour shortages and supply chain disruption have also impacted sales.
4. Scotland still has highest Covid infection rate in the UK
Scotland continues to have the highest level of coronavirus cases in the UK, according to the latest figures. The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey estimated about one in 45 had Covid in the week ending 11 September. In addition, the number of people in hospital with Covid in Scotland went over 1,000 earlier this week, having doubled in less than a fortnight. It has been confirmed that soldiers in Scotland will be drafted in to drive ambulances in a bid to ease the "unprecedented" pressure on the NHS.
5. Broadcasting cash offsets turnstile losses for Manchester United
The 2020-21 football season will go down as the one that clubs survived despite having virtually no fans coming through the turnstiles. Figures from Manchester United's latest annual report show the club went from matchday revenues of £89.8m down to just £7.1m last season. However, simultaneously, the money that the club made from broadcasters showing the matches to fans in the UK and around the world - many confined to their homes during lockdowns - jumped from £140.2m to £254.8m, wiping out that shortfall.
