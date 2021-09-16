Covid: First booster jabs for NHS staff and calls for military help

A doctor using Tiktok to combat Covid vaccine myths has called for trainee medics to get social media training as part of their degrees. Dr Bnar Talabani is part of Team Halo, a UN-backed group of doctors and scientists using social media to counter misinformation, and said the medical profession needs to do more to engage with young people. "We should get training for this at medical school and when we're doing our scientific degrees to teach us how we can do it safely, professionally, appropriately - but in a way that's quite engaging," she says. A former refugee from Iraq, Dr Talabini has been targeted by anti-vaxxers who told her she will "hang at the Nuremberg trials". But she says she does not tolerate rudeness - and the trolls only boost the visibility of her posts.