Covid-19: Travel rules set to change and Wales to decide on 'vaccine passports'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Overhaul of international travel rules expected
Changes to the rules on international travel are expected, with ministers considering simplifying the traffic light system by scrapping the amber list and removing the requirement for fully vaccinated people returning to the UK to take lab-processed PCR tests. The changes would apply to England, initially at least, as the UK's devolved administrations set travel rules for their nations.
2. 'Long Covid' less common than feared - ONS study
Comprehensive analysis suggests long Covid is less common than previously thought, with one in 40 people in a survey reporting coronavirus symptoms lasting at least three months. The Office for National Statistics' previous analysis had suggested one in every 10 people were affected.
3. Vaccine passport decision due for Wales
Ministers will decide later whether proof of vaccination will be legally required to enter nightclubs and large events in Wales, as part of the latest review of coronavirus restrictions. However, a nightclub trade body warned the move may damage the industry, while Conservatives and Lib Dems in the Senedd oppose the idea.
4. Renters hit by pandemic need support - charity
As a charity says thousands of tenants fell into debt during the pandemic, one woman tells us about her constant fear of eviction. StepChange says 10% of private renters have fallen into arrears, owing nearly £800 each on average, and is calling for emergency support as the furlough scheme and Universal Credit uplift end. The government says unprecedented action has helped keep people in their homes and it's right for measures to be lifted as the economy reopens.
5. Photography captures life in pandemic-hit sector
A group that launched a £1m Covid-response fund to support the UK's sea-going community says it hopes interest generated by a photography prize will help ensure they have continued access to vital support. Some of the entries to the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society were stunning. Take a look.
