Martin Bashir: Police take no action over Diana interview
By George Bowden
BBC News
- Published
Detectives will take no further action over Martin Bashir's BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that officers looked at an independent review of the 1995 Panorama interview by Lord Dyson, who found Bashir used deception to secure it.
The inquiry found the BBC failed to display "high standards of integrity".
The Met said it had "not identified evidence of activity that constituted a criminal offence".
Bashir has apologised to Diana's relatives, including her sons.
But the journalist, who was most recently the BBC's religion editor before resigning earlier this year, rejected Prince William's claim that he fuelled his mother's paranoia.
Bashir told the Sunday Times that Princess Diana was never unhappy about the content of the interview and said they remained friends after the programme aired.
The Dyson report found the BBC lacked transparency over the programme and that Bashir had acted in a "deceitful" way to persuade Diana to submit to the interview.
The report found the BBC covered up what it had learnt about how Bashir secured the interview but also that a 1995 letter from Diana said she had "no regrets" concerning the matter.
In the interview, Princess Diana famously said: "There were three of us in this marriage". It was the first time a serving royal had spoken so frankly about life in the Royal Family.
Millions of viewers heard her speak about an unhappy marriage to the Prince of Wales, their affairs and her bulimia.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "In March 2021, the Metropolitan Police Service determined it was not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995.
"Following the publication of Lord Dyson's report in May, specialist detectives assessed its contents and looked carefully at the law - once again obtaining independent legal advice from Treasury Counsel as well as consulting the Crown Prosecution Service.
"As a result, the MPS has not identified evidence of activity that constituted a criminal offence and will therefore be taking no further action."
The BBC has issued what it described as a "full and unconditional apology" for the way the interview was obtained.
Tim Davie, the BBC director general, said in May: "While today's BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way."