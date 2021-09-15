Covid: Plan B triggers and fallout from Nicki Minaj's vaccine tweet
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Plan B would be triggered by NHS pressure - Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said pressure on the NHS will be the main factor that could lead to Covid restrictions in England being tightened this winter. There was not a "single trigger" for the government moving to its "Plan B" measures, he said, but how the NHS was coping was the one to watch. The government's plan B includes the use of vaccine passports and mandatory face masks. Meanwhile, government scientists have warned there could be a large jump in Covid hospital admissions if restrictions are not tightened soon.
2. Gavin Williamson sacked
The prime minister is carrying out a long-awaited shake-up of his top team with plans to put in place a "strong and united" Cabinet following the turbulence of the pandemic. (You can follow the latest here.) Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was among those to get the sack. "We can't pretend we are sorry that he's gone," said teachers' union leader Kevin Courtney. As our education correspondent Sean Coughlan writes, Mr Williamson became the political fall guy for the pandemic, often the lightning rod for irritation and exasperation from families facing disruption and seeing U-turns on schools and exams.
3. Scottish health secretary criticised over 999 message
Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf has been warned he could put lives at risk after urging people to "think twice" before calling an ambulance. Following reports that the health service in Scotland is under pressure like never before, he said people should only call for an ambulance when it is "absolutely critical". Opposition parties called his comments reckless.
4. 101 days til Christmas
Last year, Christmas was a damp squib for many as Covid restrictions stopped us meeting up with family and friends. With fewer restrictions expected this year, retailers are hoping for a bumper festive period. And the John Lewis Partnership has gone all out, with plans to recruit more than 7,000 temporary workers in its UK John Lewis and Waitrose stores and distribution centres. "We know that as the first Christmas after lockdown, customers will want to make it really special," said Nikki Humphrey from John Lewis. The move comes after the number of job vacancies in the UK surged past one million for the first time. Read here for more about which sectors are looking for workers and how to find a new job.
5. Nicki Minaj and the Downing Street briefing
It wasn't the usual stuff of Downing Street press conferences, so when rapper Nicki Minaj and her talk of vaccine and impotence links cropped up, there was always going to be some sort of fallout. Newsbeat colleagues kept an eye on the story that ended up involving Prof Chris Whitty, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Piers Morgan, the health secretary and Nicki Minaj - again (doing a very funny British accent). Read all about it here.
And there's more...
With all the talk of the government's Plan B, which includes greater use of face coverings, Covid passports and working from home orders - or a "lockdown lite" as it has been dubbed, what are the chances of avoiding this? Health correspondent Nick Triggle shares his thoughts here.
You can find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
