Covid: Plan B triggers and fallout from Nicki Minaj's vaccine tweet

Last year, Christmas was a damp squib for many as Covid restrictions stopped us meeting up with family and friends. With fewer restrictions expected this year, retailers are hoping for a bumper festive period. And the John Lewis Partnership has gone all out, with plans to recruit more than 7,000 temporary workers in its UK John Lewis and Waitrose stores and distribution centres. "We know that as the first Christmas after lockdown, customers will want to make it really special," said Nikki Humphrey from John Lewis. The move comes after the number of job vacancies in the UK surged past one million for the first time. Read here for more about which sectors are looking for workers and how to find a new job.