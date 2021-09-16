Covid: PM continues reshuffle and will full-time office working return?

What happens to home working when we move into a post pandemic world? Most office workers will never return full-time, according to a survey for the BBC, with the majority saying they would prefer to work from home either full-time or at least some of the time. And a total of 70% of 1,684 people polled predicted that workers would "never return to offices at the same rate". However, there are concerns from managers creativity in the workplace would be affected.