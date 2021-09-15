Covid: Hospital admissions warning and prices rise

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's winter Covid plan comes amid a warning that there could be a large jump in hospital admissions in England. Government scientists say they could reach 2,000 to 7,000 per day next month if restrictions aren't tightened. The number currently stands at about 1,000. They say a "relatively light set of measures" could curb infections but Mr Johnson's plan only imposes restrictions such as face coverings if pressure on the NHS becomes unsustainable. He hopes increasing vaccinations means fresh restrictions can be avoided.