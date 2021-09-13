Covid: Top medics back jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds and UK scraps vaccine deal

The UK's chief medical officers say healthy children aged 12 to 15 should be offered one dose of a Covid vaccine. It comes after the government's vaccine advisers said there was not enough benefit to warrant it on health grounds alone. The CMOs believe reducing disruption to education tips the balance, given the virus was going to keep on spreading over winter. Side effects are "mild", they say, but concede a jab is "not a silver bullet" for the age group. It will now be up to ministers whether to accept the recommendation.