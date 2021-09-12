England vaccine passport plans ditched, Javid says
- Published
A scheme for vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and large events in England will not be going ahead, the health secretary has said.
Sajid Javid told the BBC: "We shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it."
He said they had looked at the evidence, adding: "I'm pleased to say we will not be going ahead with plans."
It was thought the scheme would be introduced at the end of this month.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.