Covid: England's winter plan to be unveiled and call for Army help at A&E

Boris Johnson is due to outline plans for booster vaccine doses and contingency measures if the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed as part of his Covid Winter Plan for England on Tuesday. Government sources said further lockdowns are not being considered but officials are looking at measures that could be needed if cases rose sharply. The plan will emphasise how the nation will continue "living with" the virus through the winter and will promote vaccines for Covid and flu. The prime minister's announcement will come after the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation publishes its recommendations on who should receive booster jabs.