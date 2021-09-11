Covid: Ambulance boss apology and France ex-health minister under investigation
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Ambulance boss apology
The head of the Scottish Ambulance Service has apologised to patients over increased waiting times. Pauline Howie says staff are working under "unprecedented pressure" in response to a "huge increase" in Covid and non-Covid cases. Everything is being done to get people to hospital as quickly as possible, she says. At First Minister's Questions on Thursday Nicola Sturgeon said the average wait last week for immediately life-threatening incidents was nine minutes and 30 seconds, a figure she described as "not good enough".
2. France ex-health minister under investigation
France's former health minister is being formally investigated over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prosecutors looking into government failings are investigating Agnès Buzyn for "endangering the lives of others". Ms Buzyn left the post in February 2020 to run for Paris mayor, saying Covid was low risk. But she later spoke of knowing a "tsunami" was approaching. At a court hearing on Friday, the 58-year-old said she welcomed the chance to explain herself and "to establish the truth", AFP news agency reported. It is one of the world's first cases of a minister facing legal accountability for their pandemic response.
3. Vaccine passports
Clubbers will have to prove they are fully vaccinated to get into nightclubs in Scotland from next month and in England similar rules are expected to come into force. The aim of vaccine passports is to reduce Covid cases and avoid lockdowns. But some people are angry about the rule, with one student saying it makes her even more reluctant to get a jab. "I'm 19, I'm going to be 20 in November - it's nearly two years of clubbing that I've just never had the chance to experience and now with vaccine passports it doesn't look like it's going to happen anytime soon," Sharnie May Crooks tells Newsbeat. Read more about vaccine passports in our explainer here.
4. UK expats struggle with Australian lockdowns
With a relatively low Covid-19 death rate, Australia has been praised for its efforts controlling the virus. But while millions of residents are in their sixth lockdown amid rising numbers due to the Delta variant, how are British expats coping as the country's borders continue to be closed? While some of the harsher realities of persistent lockdowns range from job losses and mental health crises, simply being unable to see family from overseas for months on end has left many feeling trapped.
5. The bench telling women's stories
A 19-year-old woman who is immunocompromised says it has been "inspiring" to share her experience of the Covid pandemic. Pippa Bloom, who had been shielding, recorded her thoughts for a listening bench in Chelmsford after travelling to St Thomas' Hospital in London to get her first vaccine. "It felt very vulnerable sharing that moment even though it didn't feel so impactful at the time," says Ms Bloom, who is from Brentwood, Essex. Her recording is part of a collection of stories from women which have been recorded by the Snapping the Stiletto project in Essex and the British Science Festival.
After the UK's advisory body did not recommend vaccinating all 12 to 15-year-olds against Covid, our explainer considers why the UK is waiting when other countries are jabbing young teens.
