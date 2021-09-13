Covid-19: Quarantine hotels legal action - and did 300,000 break travel rules?
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. 300,000 suspected of breaking travel quarantine
Nearly a third of people arriving in England and Northern Ireland as the coronavirus Delta variant took off may have broken quarantine rules. Figures seen by the BBC show more than 300,000 cases were passed to investigators between 17 March and 31 May but the government can't say how many were found to have broken the rules or were not traced.
2. Legal action begins over quarantine hotel rules
A law firm is taking the government to court over rules that force travellers from "red list" countries - deemed a high Covid risk - to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285. The government says the policy is part of "decisive action" to protect the country. But PGMBM argues other European countries have amended schemes so fully vaccinated travellers are exempt.
3. UK must prepare for more shocks, says TUC
Representatives of workers and industry leaders will make their voices heard later, with speeches addressing the pandemic. Trades Union Congress head Frances O'Grady will argue Covid is "not going to be a one-off" and the UK must be better prepared for future economic shocks, such as those caused by climate change. Meanwhile, the Confederation of British Industry's Tony Danker will urge the government to avoid further big post-pandemic tax increases on business.
4. The epicentre of the pandemic house price boom
As the pandemic accelerated a shift towards remote working, it drove a desire to move to idyllic, rural areas of the UK. The Derbyshire Dales, North Norfolk, and the Cotswolds have all seen property values increase by more than 20% in a year. We hear about the pros and cons of the exodus to the countryside from Richmondshire, in North Yorkshire, where prices have shot up 29%.
5. £11m of unused PPE shipped from Scotland to Africa
A health charity is to distribute more than £11m worth of surplus protective equipment - including 200 million masks and more than 320 million pairs of gloves - to help fight Covid in Africa. Edinburgh-based Kids Operating Room will send 25 shipping containers packed with supplies to Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia, having raised funds for transportation from business and the Scottish government.
