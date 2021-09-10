Covid-19: Booster jab use queried and workers urged to return to rail
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Boosters not needed for all, says jab creator
While Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he's confident a vaccine booster programme will start this month, the scientist who led development of the Oxford jab says not everyone needs one. Prof Dame Sarah Gilbert says those with weakened immune systems and the elderly will get boosters but tells the Daily Telegraph immunity is lasting well in most people and the UK could "do better" at helping other countries.
2. Return to rail or cities will suffer, commuters told
There are warnings of the impact on the High Street if workers don't start taking the train again. Rail commuting is at just 33% of its pre-Covid rate, while car journeys have reached pre-pandemic levels, according to the Rail Delivery Group. It says cities could be hit by a double whammy of traffic jams and business closures.
3. Doctors are 'exhausted' says BMA chief
Doctors are "exhausted" after 18 months of dealing with the pandemic, with many cutting working hours or leaving the health service altogether, says the chairman of professional body the British Medical Association Scotland. Dr Lewis Morrison says action is needed to stop doctors leaving the profession and boost recruitment. The Scottish government says it's working to manage the pressures.
4. Comedian dropped from Covid ads over tweets
Comedian Janey Godley has been dropped from a Scottish government health campaign over "unacceptable" tweets. The Glasgow performer was paid to appear in advertisements backing face coverings and lateral flow testing but admitted the tweets, from a number of years ago, had "terrible, horrific undertones" after they were published by several newspapers.
5. Pumpkins in first September Chelsea Flower Show
The pandemic might have thrown planning for the Chelsea Flower Show into disarray by causing its cancellation from its usual May slot, but visitors will enjoy a unique experience when it gets under way later this month, organisers have revealed. Pumpkins will feature in the autumnal displays, along with trees laden with fruit and berries, says the Royal Horticultural Society.
