Covid: Compulsory jabs consultation and Scottish vaccine passport vote

Compulsory vaccinations for care home workers in England, unless they are exempt, will be brought in later this year and now a consultation is being launched about whether this should apply to other health professionals. So far 88% of NHS trust staff, the government says, have received two doses of the Covid vaccine. And depending on the outcome of the six-week consultation it could mean jabs become mandatory for frontline NHS and care workers in England. Staff in contact with those receiving care would also have to have the flu vaccine. Exemptions apply.