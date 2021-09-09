Covid: Compulsory jabs consultation and Scottish vaccine passport vote
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Mandatory jabs consultation for frontline health staff
Compulsory vaccinations for care home workers in England, unless they are exempt, will be brought in later this year and now a consultation is being launched about whether this should apply to other health professionals. So far 88% of NHS trust staff, the government says, have received two doses of the Covid vaccine. And depending on the outcome of the six-week consultation it could mean jabs become mandatory for frontline NHS and care workers in England. Staff in contact with those receiving care would also have to have the flu vaccine. Exemptions apply.
2. Scottish vaccine passport vote
MSPs will be voting on plans to introduce a vaccine passport scheme later which, the Scottish government says, will allow large events to go ahead as safely as possible. It means fully jabbed people will be allowed into nightclubs, major sporting events, concerts and festivals. However, there's concern among some business and opposition parties.
3. Covid hospital catches fire, killing 10 people
A makeshift hospital treating Covid patients in North Macedonia has gone up in flames, killing at least 10 people. Footage shared on social media showed a building on fire with thick smoke billowing into the air on Wednesday. Firefighters put out the blaze within the hour. Health Minister Venko Filipce says "this is a very sad day," and warns the number of casualties could rise.
4. Will Boris Johnson's plan for the NHS work?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes new funds - raised by increasing National Insurance which was voted in by MPs on Wednesday - will tackle the backlog created by coronavirus. But the pandemic continues to cast a long shadow over the NHS because of uncertainty over how case numbers and hospital admissions will develop next year. Health editor Hugh Pym takes a look at whether the plan will work.
5. Model behaviour
Fashion is returning to the runway this week with New York Fashion Week. And for the first time since the start of the pandemic, it'll be a largely in-person event. Supermodels, like many of us, were stuck at home so how did they keep working when flights were grounded, large gatherings were stopped and fashion shoots were cancelled? We've spoken to four leading models to find out.
