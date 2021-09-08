Covid: Vote on tax rise and India's jab drive
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. MPs to vote on tax rise that tackles NHS backlog
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise National Insurance to fund health and social care will be voted on by MPs later. The 1.25% rise would generate £12bn a year which will be used to tackle the NHS backlog caused by the Covid pandemic and boost social care. Mr Johnson says the plan is "reasonable and fair", but it has been met with criticism that it will not address current problems.
2. India's jab drive
India administered more than 180 million doses of the Covid jab last month as it ramps up its vaccination drive to head off a third coronavirus wave. That's more doses than all the G7 countries - Canada, the UK, the US, Italy, Germany, France and Japan - put together, according to an official statement. The government aims to vaccinate all eligible Indians by the end of 2021.
3. 'I'm double-jabbed but I can't prove it'
Maura McGoldrick is double-jabbed but she can't get an accurate vaccination certificate because she had her first Covid dose in London and her second in Glasgow. There's an issue with data-sharing across health services so her vaccination record only shows her as having received one dose. The Scottish government says it's working to "align" data from across the UK but the 21-year-old fears others may be in a similar situation. Read her story here.
4. Will face-to-face GP appointments fully return?
With current levels of demand, GPs say they cannot imagine returning to normal face-to-face appointments. It's a top priority in the government NHS Recovery Plan, but surgeries are seeing unprecedented pressure to catch up with patients. Take a look at what some doctors and patients think.
5. 'What £20 means to me'
People on universal credit were given the additional £20 per week "uplift" by the government in response to the pandemic. That payment will soon end despite an appeal by some MPs to make the increase permanent. Find out what the extra £20 means for three people who share their fears, and the choices they face, once it ends.
And there's more...
Record numbers of 18-year-olds have accepted university places this year so what will the new term be like, given many restrictions have been lifted? We've taken a look.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
