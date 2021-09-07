Prince Charles has 'no knowledge' of aide honours claim
The Prince of Wales has "no knowledge" of an alleged offer from his former aide to help a Saudi businessman secure an honour, Clarence House has said.
His former valet Michael Fawcett has temporarily stepped down from his role as chief executive of the Prince's Foundation amid the claims.
The charity is carrying out an investigation into the allegations.
Pressure group Republic has reported both the heir to the throne and his former aide to the police.
Claims about Mr Fawcett's conduct were published in the Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday and relate to major donor to the Prince's Foundation - Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.
The Sunday Times said Mr Mahfouz, who denies any wrongdoing, donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Prince Charles.
A Clarence House spokesman said: "The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now under way by The Prince's Foundation."
A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: "We are aware of the media reports and await further contact in relation to this matter."
Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, said that a failure to properly investigate the matter would "damage public trust in the police, the royals and the honours system".
The Prince's Foundation, an educational charity which encompasses a number of Prince Charles' charitable interests, has said Mr Fawcett fully supported the ongoing investigation and had confirmed he would assist it in every way.
