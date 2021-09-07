Covid-19: Recovery funding for NHS and hope over post-furlough job cuts
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. NHS recovery funding announcement due
Long-term funding arrangements to help the NHS respond to the Covid pandemic are expected to be tied up with proposals for social care reform, when Boris Johnson sets out his plans to MPs later. That's in addition to an extra £5.4bn the prime minister has allocated over the next six months to tackle the health service backlog in England caused by the pandemic. The government is expected to cover the costs with a 1.25% rise in National Insurance - breaching an election promise in the process.
2. Sturgeon to set out plans for recovery
Nicola Sturgeon is to set out the Scottish government's plans for the year to come at Holyrood later, with the economic and social recovery from the pandemic likely to be among the first minister's priorities. The Scottish Conservatives have called for this to be the key focus, ahead of "political goals" such as independence.
3. Planned job cuts fall despite furlough deadline
There are signs that a predicted surge in unemployment may be smaller than expected when the furlough scheme closes at the end of this month. Figures published by the Insolvency Service show British employers planned 12,687 job cuts in August, a fall of 11% since July and the lowest figure for seven years. At the height of the pandemic, firms proposed more than 150,000 job cuts a month.
4. 'I can't get a driving test until next year'
One of the many ways the pandemic has affected everyday life is the creation of a backlog of driving tests that has left thousands of would-be motorists frustrated and feeling like life is being held up. Katie McKerral was hoping to pass in January but must now wait until next year, meaning she can't go for the police job she wants and leaves her relying on others when she and her toddler daughter need to get around.
5. Social restrictions eased in Northern Ireland
As of 17:00 BST on Friday in Northern Ireland, you'll once again be able to dance in celebration of a marriage and play pool or darts - or use a gaming machine - in pubs. The Stormont executive agreed to ease restrictions, including removing table service rules indoors and outdoors at hospitality settings and increasing the numbers allowed indoors at domestic settings from 10 to 15.
