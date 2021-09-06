Covid: Social care plans and schools return amid virus fears

With no rules on social distancing or wearing face masks, this academic year is a step towards the normality ministers want. Yet as millions of pupils are return to classrooms in England and Wales after the summer holidays fears remain over coronavirus. Scientists warn Covid cases could rise, experts have not recommended jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds and there are more infections compared to last year. But there are measures in place, which head teachers want to be kept under review. However, when Scotland's schools returned there was a faster rise in Covid cases despite social distancing measures staying in place.