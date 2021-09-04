Covid-19: Jabs for children decision due in days, and can the NHS cope? Published 45 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.

1. Final decision on jabs for children due in days

The UK's four chief medical officers are due to make a decision within days over whether healthy children aged 12-15 should be vaccinated. The government believes there is a "strong case" to do so, a source has told the BBC. But JCVI scientists decided against recommending the measure on Friday, saying that offering the jab to pupils provided only "marginal gains". Millions of children are returning to the classroom for the autumn term, and the rate of transmission will be a key consideration for the chief medical officers. Meanwhile, how are schools being kept Covid-safe this term?

image source Getty Images

2. Convulsed by Covid, can the NHS cope this winter?

The NHS has been under enormous strain these past 18 months. With the colder weather looming, a growing backlog to work through and Covid, just how well equipped is the health service for what's coming? It's not just about hospital capacity and the return of other viruses, but also the welfare of staff, with unions warning that staff are exhausted.

image source Getty Images image caption Heart attack and stroke victims are waiting twice as long in A&E, according to one expert

3. 'My parents won't let me get the Covid vaccine'

"They don't listen to what I have to say about my own health. They tell me I'm stupid," one 16-year-old who lives in Texas tells the BBC. While teenagers over the age of 12 are able to get the vaccine in the US, some are being prevented from doing so because their parents are anti-vaccine. A support group called Teens for Vaccines says young people globally are being left out of the discussions that affect their own health.

media caption "My parents won't let me get the Covid vaccine"

4. What Israel tells us about the way out of Covid

Israel was a world leader when it started immunising its population last winter, but as cases started to rise in July, questions were raised about the future of the vaccination programme and the ongoing pandemic. Now, Israel's booster vaccination programme, which offers a third shot to over-40s, has started to show signs of success. Early data suggests a tenfold increase in protection from infection and severe disease after the third jab, compared with after two. More widely, the country's booster programme could provide more answers to some of the key remaining questions surrounding vaccines. Meanwhile, how fast are vaccines being rolled out globally?

image source Getty Images

5. Why has Australia switched tack on Covid zero?

For months, Australia strived for a "Covid zero" strategy. Foreign travellers were mostly blocked from arrival, infections were hunted down and state borders were shut after outbreaks. Now, the country's prime minister Scott Morrison has said it is time for Australia to leave lockdowns and "come out of the cave" - a drastic shift in the nation's Covid strategy. So, what's changed and what does Australia plan to do next?

image source Getty Images image caption Australia is pushing to exit lockdowns, but experts say it has a cautious strategy

And don't forget...

With experts recommending a third Covid vaccine for those with severely weakened immune systems who are over 12, here's what you need to know about the vaccine and booster jabs.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

image source BBC

