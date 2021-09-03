Jonny Bairstow: Man arrested for assault after Oval pitch invasion
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after colliding with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow on the second day of the fourth Test at the Kia Oval.
The man entered the field of play in the morning session and mimicked bowling a delivery before making contact with the England batsman.
He was removed from the field by stewards, then arrested and was in custody on Friday afternoon.
The man, know as Jarvo, entered the field during the previous two Tests.
Individual venues are responsible for security at international matches.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had alerted The Oval, the London home of county side Surrey, to the prior activities of an individual, who appears dressed in the kit of the India team.
An ECB spokesperson said: "Any pitch invasion is completely unacceptable. The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff.
"The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation."
The Metropolitan Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval and remained in custody at a south London police station.