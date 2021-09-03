Covid-19: Jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds not recommended and Australia-UK vaccine swap

The EU and UK-Swedish drug-maker AstraZeneca have settled a row over a shortfall in coronavirus vaccines that affected the European rollout earlier this year. AstraZeneca has agreed to deliver 200 million doses of its vaccine, which had been promised under a contract, to the EU by the end of March 2022. Earlier this year AstraZeneca angered European Commission officials when it said it could only deliver a fraction of the doses agreed for the first three months of 2021. The commission accused the company of breaking an August 2020 advanced purchase deal while AstraZeneca hit back, arguing that the contract only required its "best effort" to deliver millions of vaccine doses on time.