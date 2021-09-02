Covid: Schools 'aren't infection hubs' and Hollywood blockbusters delayed

School pupils in Scotland returned to classrooms two weeks ago, and more than 32,000 were absent due to Covid this week, attendance figures show. The figure includes those who had the virus, and those who were self-isolating as a close contact. Due to the relaxation of the rules, many pupils are likely to be off school for just one or two days if their test is negative, rather than 10 days, and whole classes no longer have to isolate at home following a positive test.