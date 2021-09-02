Covid: Schools 'aren't infection hubs' and Hollywood blockbusters delayed
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Schools aren't infection hubs, says public health boss
Schools are not "drivers" or "hubs" of Covid infection, Public Health England's medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle has said, although she added that she understood parents' nervousness about schools returning after the summer. She stressed that lots of measures to cut Covid spread remained in place. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told the BBC it was right for children to have a "much more normal education experience", with adults being able to go back to the pub, music festivals and theatres.
2. Covid causes 32,000 pupil absences in Scotland
School pupils in Scotland returned to classrooms two weeks ago, and more than 32,000 were absent due to Covid this week, attendance figures show. The figure includes those who had the virus, and those who were self-isolating as a close contact. Due to the relaxation of the rules, many pupils are likely to be off school for just one or two days if their test is negative, rather than 10 days, and whole classes no longer have to isolate at home following a positive test.
3. Benefits of Scottish vaccine passport plan 'outweigh concerns'
Plans for nightclubs and other large venues in Scotland to require proof of vaccination upon entry outweigh concerns and are preferable to another Covid lockdown, the nation's health secretary has said. Humza Yousaf had previously voiced scepticism about passports, including fears they could widen inequality. The passports are due to be brought in at the end of the month and will apply to indoor and outdoor events - but the proposal will need to be approved by MSPs next week.
4. Top Gun and Mission: Impossible films delayed
Tom Cruise's films Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 have been delayed due to a surge in US Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant. Movie studios are concerned that the highly contagious variant will deter cinemagoers. Paramount has pushed the Top Gun sequel back six months to May next year, while Mission: Impossible 7 has been moved from May 2022 to September that year. Both films have been repeatedly delayed because of the pandemic, and production on Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK was halted for two weeks in June due to positive Covid tests within the crew.
5. Young people behind surge in demand for gyms
Young people strapped for space at home have helped to drive a "rapid recovery" in Gym Group's membership numbers, which jumped by a third since February as its sites reopened. Over two-thirds of the gym operator's members are under the age of 34, and the company said many younger people lacked space to do home workouts during lockdown. "The physical gym will always be really important for people and I think that's coming through in our numbers," chief executive Richard Darwin told the BBC's Today programme.
And there's more...
As the UK awaits a decision from its vaccine experts on whether the jab will be offered all 12 to 15-year-olds, we take a look at which children are already being vaccinated here.
