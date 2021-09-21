The torso in the Thames: A 20-year mystery

When police arrested Ms Osagiede, they found that she only had two contacts in her phone - one was for a man called Mousa Kamara. He was traced to a house in London. There, officers found an animal skull pierced with a nail, liquid potions and small packets containing what appeared to be sand or earth. There was also a videotape labelled "rituals" - a drama in which an adult was beheaded. The items seemed to be associated with Nigerian rituals, known as Juju. Detectives also worked out that Mousa Kamara's real name was actually Kingsley Ojo. With nothing to link him directly to Adam's murder, he was released on bail.