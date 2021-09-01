Covid: Universal credit top-up phasing out and vaccine contamination fears
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Universal credit top-up to be phased out
A £20-a-week top-up to universal credit that was introduced during the pandemic will not be made permanent, the UK government says. It has rejected calls from politicians across the UK to stop the additional sum being phased out later this month, saying it's "right to focus on supporting people back into work". Universal credit is claimed by more than 5.5 million households in the UK.
2. Japan finds black particles in Moderna vaccine
Less than a week after Japan suspended the use of about 1.63 million Moderna doses due to contamination, the country has put another batch on hold. It comes after a pharmacist saw several black particles in a dose from a batch that some 3,790 people had already received. Local media reports say there is no evidence so far of any health hazard and the Moderna's domestic distributor has collected the suspected contaminated vial.
3. Covid keeps half of school's pupils off
Almost half of pupils at one secondary school were absent from school amid a surge in Scotland's Covid cases. It's understood that more than 400 pupils didn't attend St Ninian's in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on Tuesday with the council saying families had adopted a "cautious approach".
4. India's economy sees record growth
Even though a devastating second wave of Covid-19 hit India, its economy rebounded at a record rate in the three months to the end of June. Read more about how more relaxed restrictions compared to the 2020 lockdown allowed this to happen.
5. Busting the vaccine myths
As the myths about the Covid vaccines continue to do the rounds, one doctor has decided to tackle misconceptions head on. Dr Bnar Talabani, has been talking to young people on social media trying to sort out the facts from fiction. Take a look.
And there's more...
The furlough scheme, which protected millions of jobs during the pandemic, is closing at the end of the month. Here's a reminder of what that means for employees still on the scheme.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE GRUESOME TRUTH BEHIND FAIRY TALES: The dark stories that inspired children's literature
- WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO THE HITCHINGS FAMILY?: The true story of one of Britain's strangest hauntings