Covid-19: Ryanair predicts travel rebound and Mission: Impossible's Covid lawsuit
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Head says schools must not worsen Covid rates
As children prepare to get back to school head teachers have been telling the BBC how they are planning to keep them safe. Pepe Di'lasio said mask-wearing and year-group bubbles would continue at his Sheffield school. "We've all seen rates go up in the last few days and we need to make sure we don't add to that," he said. A further 32,181 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths were reported in the UK, according to government figures..
2. Ryanair predicts rapid travel rebound
Ryanair is expecting a very strong recovery in European short-haul flights, its chief executive Michael O'Leary says. The Dublin-based carrier predicts it will fly 10.5 million passengers a month over the next three months. By passenger count, the airline is Europe's largest. Mr O'Leary said the airline is also hoping to buy up to 55 new planes.
3. Nike gives office staff a week off
Staff at Nike's corporate headquarters in Oregon have been given a week off to support their mental health, ahead of the return to the office in September. From today until Friday, the US firm will "power down" to give employees a rest after a tough year. "Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones," the firm's head of insights Matt Marrazzo said in a message to staff. It follows similar moves from dating app Bumble and Linkedin.
4. Mission: Impossible Covid lawsuit
Paramount Pictures has filed a US lawsuit claiming that a Mission: Impossible 7 insurance payout falls far short of Covid-related losses. Paramount said that it had stopped filming seven times during the pandemic, for reasons including UK government travel restrictions. It alleges the Federal Insurance Company paid out only $5m (£3.6m), even though losses were many times that.
5. Turkey's lockdown pigeon boom
For some of us, it was baking sourdough bread, tackling DIY projects or learning to tend our gardens that got us through lockdown. But in Turkey, it was pigeon-keeping that saw a pandemic boom. Many new enthusiasts got a small cage for their rooftop and began flying pigeons to "ease their angst" said Hakan Yamadag, president of Istanbul Pigeon Federation.
And there's more...
If you're preparing for the new school term you might be interested in how the return to class is going in Northern Ireland and how Wales is investing £6m in air quality technology.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "THIS IS THE WORST INTERVIEW I EVER DID": Looking back at when Ruby Wax met Donald Trump
- THE DEEPER YOU GO, THE DARKER IT GETS: Brand new thriller Vigil starring Suranne Jones