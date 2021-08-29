Covid-19: Murray's call for jabs and doggy day care boom
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Murray: Players' responsibility to get jab
British tennis star Andy Murray says that players have a responsibility to the public as they travel around the world and should therefore be vaccinated against Covid. Many have voiced reluctance at getting a jab and tournaments have not yet made it a condition of entry. But with spectators at the US Open having to show proof of having at least one dose, the two-time Wimbledon champion hopes more players will also choose to get the vaccine.
2. People could lose teeth unless rules ease - dentists
Dentists are warning that people could lose teeth unless Covid rules in Wales are eased. Routine appointments were postponed in March 2020 with dentists only seeing patients face-to-face for urgent care. While some routine treatments have now resumed, the British Dental Association warns that strict hygiene measures are limiting the number of non-urgent patients that can be seen.
3. Garden furniture price rise after lockdown demand
Retailers have blamed rising shipping and raw material costs for big price increases for outdoor furniture over the past two years. Consumer group Which? found some items were almost twice as expensive as they were before the pandemic. Sheds saw a particularly steep rise in prices, with homeware retailers pointing to a timber shortage as well as supply chain issues.
4. Back to the mosh pit - music fans embrace gig return
Live music is back. During the pandemic many of us will have missed the chance to sing our hearts out or jump around in a united euphoria. But for the most committed fans it's the return of an entire way of life. Among them is Anna Doble who has shared some of her own gig experiences as well as stories from fellow super-fans on how they have found ways to endure 18 months without getting in a mosh pit.
5. Pandemic pups lead to doggy day care boom
A rise in puppy-purchasing during the pandemic has led to increasing demand for providers of doggy day care, as owners return to work or seek ways for their pets to make new pals. As well as allowing owners the time to return to work, such services also help pets to socialise and get used to other animals. Camilla Smith, who owns the Paddocks Daycare in south Leicestershire, says since the pandemic she has been overwhelmed with demand. You can read more from dog owners here.
